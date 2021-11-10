$6.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 249,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,873. Schlumberger has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 592,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schlumberger by 45.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.