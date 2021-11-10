60,685 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 88,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

OUNZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 11,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.