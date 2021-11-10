6,083 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

