$734.29 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce sales of $734.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.68 million and the lowest is $722.20 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Energizer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 747,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,604. Energizer has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

