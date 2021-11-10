75,940 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 120,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,316,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

