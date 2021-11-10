$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SRAX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

