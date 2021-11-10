800,000 Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $14,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $12,251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,254,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $9,960,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Solutions stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

