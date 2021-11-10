8,900 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

