$9.11 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $13.43. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,420.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

MRNA opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.37 and its 200 day moving average is $297.37.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 27.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Moderna by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 377,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

