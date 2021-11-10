Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

