AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of AbCellera Biologics worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

