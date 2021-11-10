AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,527. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

