ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 1.3%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 952,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,085,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%. Analysts anticipate that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.