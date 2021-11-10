Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,453. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

