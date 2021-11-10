Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE ACD traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.54. The stock has a market cap of C$71.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. Accord Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.

In related news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,220,813.07.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

