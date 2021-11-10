Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARAY stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 24.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

