Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.
NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.