Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

