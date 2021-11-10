Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 4,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,212. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

