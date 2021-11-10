Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,212. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

