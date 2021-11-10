Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

