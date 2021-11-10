Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 0.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 71,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 263,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

