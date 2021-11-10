Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. 200,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
