Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. 200,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

