Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.06

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.06 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 71.75 ($0.94). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,385 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of £39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30). Also, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £366.76 ($479.17).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

