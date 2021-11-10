Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 5,685 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Inogen comprises approximately 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Inogen worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $827.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

