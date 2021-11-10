Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $646.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

