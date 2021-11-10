Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Haynes International worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $47.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.