Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

