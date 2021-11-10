Acuitas Investments LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Interface makes up approximately 3.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Interface worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 34.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $971.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

