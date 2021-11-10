AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$311.68 million and a PE ratio of 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.04.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

