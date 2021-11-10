Acumen Capital Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.88. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,088. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$31.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.44 million and a PE ratio of 37.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

