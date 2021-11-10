ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $33.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 54,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

