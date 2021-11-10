Adam M. Aron Sells 625,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 31,986,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,979,594. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

