adbank (ADB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $172,499.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, adbank has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $172,499.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

