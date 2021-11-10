Addus HomeCare (ADUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

11/5/2021 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/3/2021 – Addus HomeCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

10/11/2021 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2021 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

