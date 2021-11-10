ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

ADT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

