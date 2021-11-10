Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 202,683 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.52. The firm has a market cap of £715.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

