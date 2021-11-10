Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

