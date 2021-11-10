Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.