ADVFN Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AFN)

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AFN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 38,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298. ADVFN has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.04 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.47.
About ADVFN
