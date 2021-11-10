ADVFN Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AFN)

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AFN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 38,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298. ADVFN has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.04 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.47.

About ADVFN

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

