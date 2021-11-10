Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 508,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,954,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $230.94 and a 1 year high of $323.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

