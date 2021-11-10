Advisor Resource Council Invests $524,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

LOW opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

