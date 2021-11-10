Advisor Resource Council Invests $655,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $56.27.

