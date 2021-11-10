Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 6,866 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

