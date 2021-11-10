Advisor Resource Council Takes $492,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

