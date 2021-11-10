Advisory Resource Group Invests $322,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,884. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 175.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

