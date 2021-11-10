Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 1,103 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.29. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

