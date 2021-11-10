Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 1,103 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.29. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
