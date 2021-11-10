Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 44,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

