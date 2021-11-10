Aegis Boosts One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $39.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Aegis from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

OLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $705.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $104,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

