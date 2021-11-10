Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane Sells 4,106 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

