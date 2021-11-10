Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 7,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,942. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
