Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.30 ($5.06) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.28 ($3.86).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.54 ($5.34) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.23. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

